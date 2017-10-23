Uganda: Kampala Must Learn From Mogadishu Truck Bombing

editorial

At the weekend, the death toll in the massive truck bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia, on October 14 rose to 358 people.

The scale of the loss makes the attack, which involved a truck packed with several hundred kilograms of military-grade and homemade explosives, one of the most lethal terrorist acts anywhere in the world for many years, as The Guardian reports.

The United Nations has since issued guidelines to help check the rising use of weaponised vehicles by terrorists to launch attacks.

Until the horrific attack on Mogadishu, a heavily policed capital, which is close to Kampala, terrorists had used vehicles to ram into pedestrians and massively packed entertainment events in European cities.

The UN guidelines mean the world has come alive to the newest terrorist threat to date; the use of weaponised vehicles. One question though lingers; is Uganda prepared for this new threat?

Uganda has been a terrorist target before in 2010 and is still a target because we are still actively involved, as peacekeepers, in the Somalia war with Al shabab insurgents.

The local population and police here seem to go about their daily lives completely oblivious of this new threat.

The way police have responded to recent pockets of crime in the country, such as the panga death squads in greater Masaka area and parts of Kampala, the killings by shooting of prominent people and the slaughter of almost 30 women and girls in Nansana, Katabi and Entebbe has not been reassuring.

Police seemed to have been caught on the back foot. And right now, every human and financial resource seems to be channeled into fighting the pro-age limit campaigners.

And more scarily, vehicles which can be used as weapons of terror are seldom checked in Kampala. Police and private security guards at delicate installations and buildings are keener on body checks.

The police leadership and Ugandans at large need to remain vigilant.

Let us not wait, God forbid, for another attack to see Inspector General of Police Gen Kale Kayihura inspecting business premises to assess their security preparedness.