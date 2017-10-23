South Africa: It's Six of the Best for Tukssport in 2017

The University of Pretoria has successfully elevated the standard of university sports with Tuks victorious in six of the 2017 Varsity Sport/Cup Competitions and nine of the USSA Tournaments.

This week a total of 368 athletes and officials were honoured at the TuksSport Colours and Awards ceremony, which took place at the Rembrandt Hall, UP Sport Campus.

The prestigious event saw rower Kirsten McCann (pictured above) and sprinter Akani Simbine winning the Sportswomen and Sportsman of the Year, respectively.

Last year's Rio Olympian McCann, whom is also part of the National Rowing Squad, has had a phenomenal year. In April at the SA Senior Championships McCann won gold in the Women's Heavy weight Scull (WA1x) event in East London.

This achievement was followed by a gold medal win in the LW1x event at the World Rowing Cup 3 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

The hard-working rower represented South Africa last month at the World Rowing Championships were she won gold in Sarasota, Florida, USA. The Tuks rower made history by becoming the first South African and African female rower to claim an individual world title.

Simbine has cemented his dominance in the athletics world.

The Tuks athletics sprinter set the tone during the AGN championships when he won gold in 9.92 sec for the 100m, after running a sub 10 sec 100m and sub 20 sec 200m in a league event a few weeks prior, thus becoming only the seventh person to achieve this milestone.

The Bachelor of Information Sciences graduate ran eight times under the magical 10-second barrier with a season's best of 9.92 and 19.95 in the 200m. Simbine finished in first place at the Diamond League in Doha. His gold medal performance was followed by two bronze medals in the Diamond leagues in Lausanne and Monaco.

At the IAAF World Championships Simbine finished a phenomenal fifth position in the prestigious men's 100m final.

Approximately 30 Tuks Sport athletes and support staff represented Team South Africa at the 29th Summer Universiade (World Student Games) in Taipei during August. The stripe generation won Varsity Cup, Varsity Young Guns, Varsity Athletics, Varsity Hockey (women), Varsity Football (men) and Varsity Netball.

Toby Sutcliffe, Acting Director of TuksSport believes that 2017 has been an exceptional year for TuksSport due to a culture that embodies excellence.

'At TuksSport we are conscious of the fact that talent is not enough unless it is driven with an unrelenting desire to be the best and this desire is further supported by an uncompromising commitment to excellence in all aspects of your preparation and participation.'

TuksSport's successful year in numbers

- 9 USSA gold medals for athletics cross country, beach volleyball, chess, cricket, golf, hockey (women), judo, swimming and rowing.

- 84 Senior National Protea representatives,

- 7 National Coaches and Managers,

- 70 National Federation and Age Group representatives,

- 44 University of Pretoria students were selected to be part of USSA National teams,

- 163 Senior Provincial representatives.

2017 TuksSport Colours and Awards:

Student Sports Administrator of the Year: Boyani Mphasha (SSC);

Administrator of the Year Award: Paul de Beer (Aikido);

Student Sportswoman of the Year: Nicole van Wyk (Rowing);

Student Sportsman of the Year: Thando Roto (Athletics);

Coach of the Year - Team sport: Inky Zondi (Hockey);

Coach of the Year - Individual sport: Llewellyn van Leeuwen (Golf);

Sports Team of the Year: TuksRowing USSA Team (Rowing);

Student Sport Club of the Year: TuksRowing;

Sport Club of the Year: TuksCricket;

Principal's Award for Exceptional Performance in both Academics and Sport: Izelle Verster (Hockey);

Principal's Award for Outstanding Performance by a Team Representing the University in Inter University Competitions: TuksHockey;

Sportswoman of the Year: Kirsten McCann (Rowing)

Sportsman of the Year: Akani Simbine (Athletics).