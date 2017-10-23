Uganda: Electoral Commission Set to Register People for LC Polls

In preparation for the long-awaited local council I and II, plus women council elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced dates for countrywide registration of voters.

In an October 10 statement that was only released early last week, EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi said registration will start on October 26 to 30, 2017.

"The purpose of this registration is to enable all willing village residents to register in order to participate in the elections. Registration in each village will not be conducted after this date [October 30]," Byabakama said.

Registration will begin from 7am to 6pm on each of the appointed dates, including weekends. According to Byabakama, all eligible and willing residents must turn up in person at registration centres within their villages in order to be cleared for the November 21 polls.

"A person shall be required to provide the village election official with their name, national identity number or application ID number, age, gender and village of residence," reads the statement.

Byabakama said the exercise, which is entirely free of charge, shall cover the compilation of two registers - for the village and village women's council for purposes of electing the LC-I chairperson. The same registers will be used for the approval of members of the village executive committee and election of village women's committees, respectively.

People are free to register in both rolls so as to participate in both elections. EC spokesman Jotham Taremwa said yesterday that the commission will deploy enough registration officers to cover the estimated 59,315 villages countrywide over five days.

"The days designated for the exercise will be enough. A village is not so big that we can fail to register its residents during that period," Taremwa said.

"Even those that will relocate during the exercise, will be registered in villages where they have resettled as long as they catch up with the deadline."

The compilation of village residents' register comes at a time when there is a pending court petition by The Alternative, an activist group which evolved from the Jobless Brotherhood, challenging the method of voting by lining up behind candidates in the polls.

Speaking to The Observer yesterday, Norman Tumuhimbise, the national coordinator for The Alternative, said lining up infringes on the confidentiality of voters.

"Electoral Commission wants to rob taxpayers' money by organising elections in a very outdated way," Tumuhimbise said.

"They want opposition and independent-minded people to shy away from the election because voters will fear to comfortably line up behind a candidate who they think is suitable but do not share the same political party with them."

He argued that given the busy schedules of some residents, candidates will also not have adequate time to conduct their campaigns.

"We want government to have a free and fair election even if it means extending the election process for local councils," he said.

Tumuhimbise said their petition has been scheduled for hearing on October 26 at the Civil division of the High court at 9am - the same date the EC commences its registration.