Zimbabwe: Harare City, How Mine Set Up Chibuku Cup Final

Harare City appear on course to winning their second Chibuku Super Cup in four years after beating fellow council side Bulawayo City 1-0 in a semi-final tie played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The Harare side will meet How Mine who also beat fellow miners Shabanie Mine 3-0 in the other semi-final played at the same venue.

City, the 2015 competition winners, got the priceless goal through speedy forward Martin Vengesai in the first half.

The triumph ushered the Harare side into their third Chibuku Super Cup final in four years.

In the other semi-final, Shabanie Mine's nick-name Bvaru-bvaro (tear them apart) proved a bad omen for the Zvishavane outfit with goals by Kuda Musharu with just 30 seconds of the match played and a second half brace by Tarisai Makanda in the second half.

Holders Ngezi Platinum and big guns such as Highlanders, Dynamos and Caps United were bundled out of the competition to leave the grand stage in the hands of the premiership minnows.

The winners of the richest cup competition in the land will book a ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next year.