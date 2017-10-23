Uganda: I Must Outdo Evelyn Anite and Declare Museveni God

opinion

You see, Comrade Evelyn Anite, I have been watching you consistently.

First, it was the sole candidacy mooting championship of 2015 where you stole the show from me, and I kept quiet. You thought I had not seen you, but I knew what you were doing and that my time would come.

Next, it was the 'We have the magye' pronouncement race to remind those who are slumbering in childish illusions of opposing the lifting of the age limit from the constitution. They idiotically think the constitution is also theirs.

They don't know that it is our constitution. These imbeciles; as if they have nothing better to do! You stole this moment too from me. And as usual, I was watching you but chose to keep quiet. But little did you know that I would have the last word and, of course, the last laugh.

You were underrating my arsenal of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs). But now you are done; so, it is my time to prove to you who can do it best, in other words, who has the best interest of our beloved country at heart.

You see, Anite, many have tried earlier, including the George Wilberforce Kakomas of this world who, in their usual delusions, thought they were handing our country over to God to nurture and care for. Idi Amin also tried to practise a democracy made in Uganda in order to neutralize the one imposed by imperialists.

Such a statesman he was! But, nevertheless, he, like others that you obviously don't know for you have just recently arrived from Mars, also failed.

Now my time has come to prove not only to you but also to the rest of the world that I am the best man alive.

Firstly, I hear that in 2015 you were on your knees. Imagine, only knees! And unfortunately for you, the second time

You even forgot your overused little knees. You simply delivered the feeble maggye proclamation before the media! Just seated, imagine! And you think you were serving the interest of the whole Almighty? Sure?

You should have hung for demeaning the great leader. But I was there laughing and saying to myself, 'Look at this little woman! Who does she think she is? Yeyitaki? Anajeyita nani? I'm going to show her.'

Now my time has come. And by the way, as I'm casting this magic card to neutralise all your laughable attempts; I'm prostrating exactly flat on the ground, more than even those who do so before the Kabaka and my Omukama in Tooro kingdom.

And, of course, you also didn't know this golden trick, did you? Now hear this! I, Barongo ba Kafuuzi Ateenyi, do declare on behalf of the cursed children of Uganda that Yoweri Museveni takes on the title of God.

Moreover, I don't mean any little god that you have known around here but the God Almighty Himself. Why?

The reason is simple. This is the only way to immortalize the man and ensure that the peace, stability and steady progress that he alone could and, indeed, ushered into Uganda last forever.

After all, doesn't Museveni already own the petroleum and minerals in the ground, the forests, the wild parks, the mountains, the hills, the lakes, the rivers and the dams of this small planet Earth? Indeed, not at all different from God!

Who doesn't know this? Secondly, you see, the endemic apprehension of the anti-age limit proponents like you Anite, is (the Almighty forbid) the ultimate demise of the great man at one time or another.

So, I'm providing a magic bullet against this craze. Surely, does God die? No. Don't we continue asking Him for our wellbeing even when we don't see Him? Of course, yes.

And doesn't He continue providing for us endlessly? Another yes! Then what are we waiting for? Just give the man his rightful title! Of course, I know the Almighty Himself is listening and He has blessed me for the declaration.

And I know that the likes of Raphael Magyezi, let alone you Anite, cannot hold a candle to me at this game. Now you see? I told you. They say the best man always wins and he who laughs last laughs best.

Now you know that I am that very man. Of course, I know you want to threaten me with your sky-high royal carriage that you displayed the other day in Koboko, akin to the 19th century explorers in Africa over those poor Africa souls' shoulders.

What's innovative in that; even Idi Amin Dada, the Conqueror of the British Empire, did it over those lousy whites' shoulders in the 1970s. No! Wait!

Do you know that by my super declaration, I will be laughing, eating and enjoying at the very right-hand side of the great leader, our God Himself?

Can you afford this feat? Of course not! Sorry! Though, it serves you right.

The author resides in Kampala.