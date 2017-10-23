Ugandan businesses are expected to be on the edge as Kenya heads back to what could be a heated electoral period this week, with worries that the smooth flow of goods along East Africa's main transport corridor could be disrupted.

With opposition figures in Kenya promising countrywide protests against the organizers of the election, Ugandan businesses are starting to feel the impact, with the price of fuel rising while the shilling has started feeling the shocks.

Fred Muhumuza, an economist, says Uganda will first feel the pinch through fuel prices especially when chaos erupts at the main port in Mombasa and other major towns in the trade route to Uganda.

"It might affect us across all sectors generally. But we might see more of the impact in fuel [prices]. When prices of fuel go up in Kenya, local companies will do the same," Muhumuza said.

Fuel prices have already started going up, moving from their usual range of Shs 3,550 to nearly Shs 3,700. The increase in fuel prices is bound to dampen the relief Ugandans had started enjoying. Fuel prices had dropped between July and September.

There are worries that some fuel stations could be hoarding fuel. It is not clear how much petroleum reserves government has as there is no independent assessment of that. However, government says the country has petroleum reserves enough for at least two weeks in times of crisis.

LARGE ECONOMY

Kenya remains East Africa's biggest economy, with many Kenyan-owned businesses operating across the region. At least 95 per cent of imports into Uganda go through the port of Mombasa, moving by road into the hinterland, and further to Rwanda and DRC.

Uganda's plan to have a second corridor through the more peaceful port of Dar es Salaam remains unpopular because the long distance. There are also worries that the shilling will take a hit if the Kenya elections flare up.

The tension is not expected to reach the kind of boiling point that the country experienced in late 2007 and early 2008 after the disputed election.

"The currency might get problems because we do a lot of trade with Kenya. We might see some volatility in the next week. Already the shilling is slightly losing ground," Muhumuza said. "... and the election might bring some more pressure."

The depreciation of a currency helps a country generate more revenues in exports because goods are sold in dollars. However, the depreciation of a currency means imports become more expensive. In a country such as Uganda, where the value of imports far outstrips that of exports, the depreciation of the shilling will hit the country hard.

As of close of business on Friday, the shilling shifted its stable range of 3,600 and traded in the range of 3,645/3,655. The exchange rate is a key determinant for electricity tariffs and commercial bank credit. A depreciation for the shilling leads to an increase in electricity tariffs and interest rates on loans.

"What we are likely to see in the next six months, if things don't go well, is that we are not going to produce much. Then it will become difficult to stabilize the economy," Gideon Badagawa, the executive director of the Private Sector Foundation Uganda, said.

"If you are not exporting, you will not get any forex exchange. We see depression occur and the interest rate will be going up. The cost of borrowing will rise as well... "

Stephen Kaboyo, the managing director, Alpha Capital Partners, forecasts that the shilling will remain volatile as pockets of demand continue to play out coupled with an undercurrent of negative sentiment on account of domestic and regional political developments.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Uganda's secretary to the Treasury, Keith Muhakanizi, said the Kenyan political turbulence is not yet having any significant effects on Uganda.