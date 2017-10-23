23 October 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Loses $10,000 Forex Deal

A foreign currency exchange deal went wrong last week after a Harare dealer lost over $10,000 to suspected conmen.

One of the accused, a John Smoke, was dragged before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande facing fraud charges last week.

He was released on $150 bail while three accomplices are still on the run.

According to court papers, the incident occurred on September 7 this year at Nhaka House, corner Angwa and George Silundika Street in the capital.

Smoke and his accomplices allegedly misrepresented to the unnamed complainant that they were selling US$10,000 in denominations of US$100 and an exchange rated was agreed with the local Bond Notes.

The complainant reportedly gave them $10,503 bond notes but the fraudsters gave him just US$197 in a bundle comprising a single US$100 bill on top and tied together with US$97 in one-dollar bill denominations.

The complainant only realised he had been conned after the suspects vanished into the crowd.

