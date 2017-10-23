Nigeria: Northern Caucus Raises the Alarm Over Makarfi's Presidential Ambition

Ahead of Tomorrow's National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP, some leaders of the party have expressed displeasure over the rumoured attempt by the Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee of the party to extend its tenure till February 2018.

At a meeting of the PDP Arewa Northwest Leaders Forum, members of the group undertook an appraisal of the state of the PDP in the Zone and concluded that the party has great prospects in the 2019 general election.

Speaking on behalf of the group in Sokoto yesterday, Mallam Shehu Othman, commended the resilience of members of the Party in the zone, despite its current status as an opposition party.

According to him, although members were encouraged by the support of the people, they were worried that the Makarfi-led leadership may undermine all gains because of its desire to extend its tenure by a few months.

They argued that this may not be unconnected with the ambition of the caretaker committee chairman of the party who, according to sources, has concluded plans to run for the presidency in the 2019, with Senator Ben Obi, the current national secretary, as his running mate.

Mallam Othman said "a major cause of the party's failure in the 2015 general election was impunity and lack of internal democracy," adding that "the current leadership would sink the party finally if it achieves its nefarious plan".

The group claimed to have commenced consultations with other zones with a view to resisting the undemocratic and unacceptable plan.

Othman contended that members of the party in the Northwest feel betrayed by someone they trusted, emphasising that betrayal is not a political attribute of the North.

He called on party leaders from the North to call Senator Ahmed Makarfi to order and prevent him from bringing the party to disrepute.

The group also called for vigilance on the part of members of the National Executive Committee of the Party who will be meeting on tomorrow.

He urged them to "reject any clandestine move by Senator Makarfi and his group to extend their tenure by a single day beyond the December 9 convention of the party".

But Makarfi denied nursing presidential ambition for 2019, even as he dared anyone whom he has spoken to about it to come forward.

While dispelling claims that his alleged presidential ambition will hurt the party's interest in light of the forthcoming convention, he told LEADERSHIP that he is focused on conducting a free and fair national convention, after which he will have ample time to think about his personal political interests.

He however added that the real problem behind the attacks he is facing is that the NCC, under his leadership, has refused to endorse any aspirant, insisting rather that the process for the emergence of chairman must take its natural democratic course.

While he dispelled claims that he was working for the interest of an aspirant in the race for the chairmanship of the party, the chairman also rubbished reports that there is a plan to shift a tentative date for the national convention.

He stressed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, scheduled for tomorrow was to formally fix a date for the convention.

December 9 is widely speculated to be the date for the national convention, in light of the expiration of the NCC's tenure on December 12.

Speaking exclusively to LEADERSHIP, Makarfi, while addressing claims that he has a presidential ambition said "Who have I spoken to or written to in respect of anything personal? Let such person come out and speak.

"Please let me concentrate on making sure we have a credible elective convention. I will have plenty of time to think about myself long after I successfully handover."

Dispelling claims that his committee was backing a candidate he said "Compare what you asked with what some elements are spreading through social media that I am backing South South not South West.

"NEC meeting has been called for Tuesday 24/10 and it's published to approve convention date. So I honestly don't expect a question on alleged shift of date."

Meanwhile, it was gathered that PDP has pegged the cost of nomination forms for chairmanship at N3m.

It was also gathered that moves to ensure that micro-zoning to the South-west is jettisoned has intensified following intense lobbying by a South-south governor of the party, who held meetings with some Northern PDP members recently.

It was gathered that the move was targeted at championing the candidature of former acting national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

It was however learnt that in the event that candidature of Secondus doesn't sell, a former governor of Cross River State might be drafted into the contest.

Another party source, however, confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the party's leadership has been under pressure to recognize micro-zoning ahead of the national convention.

"The NCC has been lobbied to weigh in support of micro-zoning but so far, they have maintained their ground that just as the Presidential ticket was zoned to the North, the Chairmanship of the party has been zoned to the South. It is up to the leaders from the regions to decide amongst themselves which zone should get the position. But as for the party leadership is concerned, it will not adopt micro-zoning", the source said.

The leaders of the PDP in South-west have insisted that the zone ought to produce the chairman of the party, because it has never occupied that position in the history of the party.

The aspirants include, former minister of education, Prof Tunde Adeniran; former deputy national chairman of PDP, Chief Bode George; former minister of sports, Prof Taoheed Adedoja; media mogul, High Chief Raymond Dopkesi; former Ogun State governor, Gbenga Daniel; former acting national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; and former governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje.