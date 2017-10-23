Nigeria: Friendly - Argentina Names Squad for Eagles

Photo: allafrica.com

Lionel Messi and John Obi Mikel (file photo).

Abuja — Jorge Sampoali, head coach of the Argentine senior national team, La Albiceleste, has unveiled his list of foreign based players, who will line up against the Super Eagles for next month high profile friendly encounter in Russia.

The list includes Barcelona super star, Lionel Messi as well as Juventus rave of the moment, Paolo Dybala in an attack that also has Inter-Milan captain Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Mari of PSG.

Also invited for the encounter are three goalkeepers; Romero, Guzman and Marchesin. The defenders are Marchesin, Fazio, Mercado, Otamendi, Pezzella and Salvio. While Biglia, Banega, Acuna, Paredes, Emiliano Rigoni, Kranevitter, Papu, Perotti were listed to amount the team midfield.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Vitaly Leontiyevich Mutko, has hinted that November's friendly tie between the South American giant and three time African champions, slated to hold in Krasnodar, is an indicator of interest in Russia before the 2018 World Cup.

Whilst the Super Eagles' squad for the clash has not been released, the South Americans have confirmed that Barcelona striker Lionel Messi and Zenit St Petersburg trio Leandro Paredes, Emiliano Rigoni and Matias Kranevitter are in line to face to African side.

"The Argentines [after the match with the Russian team] will stay with us and on November 14, they will play in Krasnodar - they asked for another game in Russia, they will play with the Nigerian national team, this is once again a big attention to our country, so that our guys are well prepared, in general, everything is determined, I hope," Mutko told tass.ru.

"The stars will come, [Lionel] Messi will come, and I hope football will be of good quality, everyone will see the updated Luzhniki. A wonderful stadium, we invite everyone."

In the updated FIFA ranking, La Albiceleste of Argentina is the fourth best team in the world and their next African opponents, Nigeria occupy the 41st position.