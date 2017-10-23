23 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Misau Faces Senate Committee Tomorrow

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — Following his allegations of corruption, nepotism, misuse of office illegal promotion and misappropriation of funds against the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, by Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Isah Hamman Misau, he is to appear before the Senate Adhoc Committee to formally present his petition.

Senator Misau (APC Bauchi Central), who will appear before the Committee at 2 pm tomorrow, is expected to address the committee as well as give answers to questions from members.

Speaking with Vanguard yesterday, Chairman of the Adhoc Committee and Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo North), said: " Senator Isah Hamman Misau will appear before the committee on Tuesday to answer to questions that will come up after his presentation and, thereafter, we take the next line of action.

It would be recalled that there was a new dimension to the lingering quagmire between Idris and Misau penultimate week when the Senate set up a committee to begin a holistic probe into allegations of corruption, nepotism, and misuse of office against the former.

The Senate is also investigating Idris on alleged misappropriation of funds, illegal promotion, posting of senior officers and claims that he impregnated a female police officer.

Against this backdrop, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, constituted an eight-member Adhoc Committee to probe the Inspector- General of Police and the issues raised and report back soon to the Senate at plenary.

The committee has the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo North) as chairman.

