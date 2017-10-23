ZIFA are worried that local academies are losing big due to non-FIFA connect registration process, which legally binds them as a football registered academy under the world body's regulations.

Academies are entitled to get their development fees each time a player moves from one club to the next under the FIFA statutes but more often junior coaches in Zimbabwe never benefit from their efforts in developing the game.

Only a few academies in the country such as the Aces Youth academy in Zimbabwe seem to be reaping rewards from such moves like that of Knowledge Musona when he switched to Germany.

In form Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has made several moves in Europe now and is eyeing a crack at English Premiership giants Liverpool which could also mean more funds into the coffers of his academy -- Bantu Rovers.

Across the globe in areas like South America and West Africa, developing players is big business which is highly profitable.

But for renowned Gweru football development coach Mativenga Musekiwa, he can only look from the sidelines penniless while some of his products like Kaizer Chiefs forward Edmore Chirambadare, Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze make it big in the game.

ZIFA have, however, said they cannot help them to get what is legally theirs if they have not gone through the registration requirements set by FIFA.

"Academies have to benefit from player movements each time a player moves, even the academies where players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar started their careers they benefit from their transfer movements. FIFA has set up a registration process which is known as the FIFA connect registration which is very simple to register academies. The system is able to track player movements globally and you can benefit even if a player moves twenty years after you have parted ways with them. What happens is that the club that first register the player with this system will then benefit from his movements even if they are not the ones who first nurtured the player. In Zimbabwe the registration fee is only $300 and yearly subscription of $250. But to my surprise most academies are not registering with us and in turn they cry foul when a player moves. It is worrying that the whole country only 12 academies are registered with this system in Zimbabwe when for instance in Gweru alone you have more than 12 academies there," said ZIFA Technical Director Wilson Mutekede.