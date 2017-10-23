Zimbabweans living abroad have filed a fresh Constitutional Court (ConCourt) challenge seeking the striking down of Electoral Act provisions which bar them from taking part in local elections from their foreign bases.

The challenge was filed through the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) Friday.

ZLHR's Belinda Chinowawa said the application was filed by Zimbabweans based in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Both countries are host to the two largest Zimbabwean Diaspora populations.

"Today (Friday) we filed an application on behalf of Zimbabweans living and working abroad," Chinowawa said.

"This application is on behalf of Zimbabweans living in the UK and South Africa represented by Gabriel Shumba, Sibonile Mpfumisi and Darlington Nyambiwa.

"The application is based on a contention that the residents' requirements imposed under the Electoral Act are unconstitutional."

Shumba is also the executive director of the Zimbabwe Exiles Forum.

"The applicants feel that with the new constitution which enshrines political rights, they should be able as citizens of Zimbabwe to participate in electoral processes wherever they may be in the world," Chinowawa said.

"The constitution says that every Zimbabwean who is above the age of 18 years has the right to participate in elections, referenda and any other political processes which may go on in the country.

"So, the purpose of the application is to ask the Constitutional Court to make a declaration that the residents' requirements are unconstitutional and to facilitate voting from abroad for all Zimbabweans whether or not they are working on behalf of the government or an international organisation as is currently the case."

An almost similar 2013 court challenge was dismissed by the ConCourt in July this year.

Giving reasons for the rejection, Chief Justice Luke Malaba said the State was not obliged at law to establish polling stations outside the country and all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora.

He said locals who decided to live away from home were free to return to cast their votes.

The request was for a postal vote by Zimbabweans based abroad.

South African based truck driver Tavengwa Bukaipenyu who had filed the constitutional application, was also challenging the validity of section 23 (3) of the Electoral Act, which removed from the voters' roll names of those who spend at least 12 consecutive months outside their constituencies.

The Zanu PF-led government has in the past adamantly refused to allow the majority Zimbabwean economic exiles to cast their votes from their different countries.

It has insisted allowing them the vote from their current bases would be a disadvantage to the ruling Zanu PF whose top politicians have been facing a travel embargo imposed by Western countries over their alleged role in suppressing basic freedoms in the country.

But the opposition feels this was an attempt by government to disenfranchise citizens who were forced out to seek greener pastures outside because of Zanu PF's disastrous economic policies.