Zimbabwe: Chinoi Wins Hwange Open

Mutare-based professional golfer Robson Chinoi emerged victorious at the 2017 Hwange Open golf tournament with a record breaking margin in the 47-year history of the event as he carded a 12 under par score to win by seven shots in his division.

The 26-year old golfing sensation, who was in his third appearance at this annual tournament, relegated Harare based golfer Trynos Muradzikwa to second position with a five under par score with another professional from the capital Julius Kalimazeni coming third with a one under par score.

Chinoi was humble in the finest moment of his career described by Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association president Gary Thompson at the prize giving ceremony as magnificent and extraordinary.

"I am happy to have won the tournament as I always train hard as a golfer. I will keep on perfecting my skills. This is my third time coming to Hwange and to have carded a record score is something wonderful feeling," said Chinoi.

There were also thrills in amateur division which Tafara Mpofu emerged victorious in the Championship division with Borniface Chigorimbo and Josphat Phiri coming second and third respectively.

Hwange golfer Edwin Moyo came first in the "B" division with Milton Magidi coming second.

John Monama was third in the division.

Gweru based female golfer Stella Feldman was all smiles as she successfully defended her 2016 Hwange Open Ladies division crown as she again romped to victory over the weekend.

"I stay calm, precise and focused as a golfer and I hope will continue scaling dizzy heights in the sport," said Feldman.

In his remarks, Hwange Golf Club president Thomas Makore thanked the professionals for a return to the event after missing last year.

" This tournament which has been well sponsored by our company and a number of corporate partners has been oversubscribed this year and spiced up by the return of the professionals and we will reciprocate by maintaining high standards of the game set when the Hwange Open event started many years back," he said.

A total of 35 professionals and over 120 amateurs graced the tournament.