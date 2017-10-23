Nigeria: Oba Ewuare II Concludes Anniversary With Thanksgiving Service At Holy Aruosa

Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, has concluded his one year coronation anniversary with a thanksgiving service at the Holy Aruosa Church, Benin City.

The Ohen-Osa (Chief Priest) of the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, Harrison Okao, used the opportunity to admonish traditional rulers and palace chiefs to be truthful and honest when giving the Oba information so as to sustain peace and unity in the Kingdom.

In his message, entitled Truthfulness, the Chief Priest stressed the need for traditional rulers to be truthful no matter whose ox is gored, adding that God in His wisdom founded the world in truth.

He narrated to the congregation the story of the king, who in a bid to know who was honest among his subjects, decided to give them grains of maize to plant and nurture.

His words: "So, when the King came to find out how the seeds were doing, some of them showed him their maize planted already growing, while one of them cried out to the king that his own has refused to grow.

"It was right there that the King told them that the grains of maize given to them were already cooked and that the one whose own refused to grow and came out to say it, was the person who was honest among them all.

"God did not make mistake in creating two Kingdoms in this world-- the Benin Kingdom and the United Kingdom. Information to the Oba is sacred and must be treated as such."

Some of the worshippers at the thanksgiving service were Governor Godwin Obaseki, Eze Otuwarikpo, the Eze-Igbu-Upata of Ahoada in Rivers State and many others.