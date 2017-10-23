Malawi: Police Arrest Mob Justice Trio in Balaka Against Suspected 'Blood Sucker'

Malawi Police in Balaka have arrested three people for allegedly murdering an innocent person who was suspected of being a blood sucker at Chiyendausiku in the same district of Balaka some few days ago.

Eastern Region Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Joseph Sauka identified the three as Mazuzo Kasiyamphanje (21), Amosi Kasiyamphanje (17) and Paul Zowa (21).

Sauka also revealed that they are hunting for other suspected criminals involved in the kassault and killing of Alfonso Galagala aged 30 who went there to see his relations on suspicion that he was a blood suckers.

According to the information sourced by Nyasatimes, Alfonso Galagala at Chendausiku Trading Centre during the night of 16th October, 2017 was heavily assaulted and killed by the arrested suspect.

"Police rushed to the scene after being informed by well-wishers but found the deceased in unconscious state and died an hour later at Balaka District Hospital where he was rushed by the Police" said Sauka.

Meanwhile, Police are still hunting for the other suspects and once arrested they will all answer murder charges which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

Mazuzo Kasiyamphanje and Amosi Kasiyamphanje come from Kambadi Vllage, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka District while Paul Zoya comes from M'mangeni village in the Area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in the same district of Balaka while the deceased Alfonso Galagala was coming from Chikadya 1 Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu district.

In a related development, two people are in Police custody at Machinga Police Station on allegation that they assaulted Mr Mussa Abudu on suspicion that he was a blood sucker.

The two are Lekesi Kamanga 45, who comes from Chisonga village, Traditional Authority Kawinga in Machinga District and Kennedy Nudi 49 who comes from Kuchikanga village in the area of Traditional Authority Chamba in the same district of Machinga.

According to the victim Abudu, the suspects together with their friends who are large met him on the night of 19th October, 2017 on his way to a funeral.

He claims that they then accused him of being a blood sucker before the gang then started beating him and by God's grace, he escaped and reported the matter to Police where he was referred to the hospital.

Police rushed to the scene and arrested the two who were identified by the victim as ring leaders.

Meanwhile the victim is admitted to Malosa Mission Hospital and the suspects are still in Police custody and are expected to appear before court soon where the will answer a case of unlawful wounding which is

contrary to section 241 of the Penal Code.

The victim Mussa Abudu comes from Songolo village in the area of Traditional Authority Chamba in the same district of Machinga.

Meanwhile, Police in the region is appealing to the general public to avoid spreading these romours which are bringing unnecessary fear to the general public and also to avoid taking the law in their hands

when they arrest anyone suspected of being involved in criminal acts as it against the laws anyone found taking the law in his own hands will be arrested and prosecuted.