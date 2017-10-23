23 October 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Gutu Town Runs Dry for Three Weeks, Residents Threaten Protests

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
(File photo).

Masvingo — A local pressure group is planning peaceful demonstrations in the sprouting town of Mpandawana which has gone without tap water for three weeks, it has emerged.

Gutu United Residents and Ratepayers Association (GURRA) which is organising the protests, said residents have resorted buying water from unsafe sources at a cost of $2 for a 5liter container.

"We are mobilising residents for a series of demonstrations against the persistent unavailability of the precious liquid in the town, the protests will go on until our demands have been met.

"It will be a way to express our displeasure concerning the lethargic approach by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) in addressing the critical water situation at Mpandawana town," said GURRA in a statement.

The association said while awaits a police clearance of the demonstrations, residents are presently beating empty bucket containers every day at 7pm in solidarity with the impending protest.

"We are calling all our ward committees and location committees to continue with citizen mobilisation for the peaceful protest," reads the statement.

The pressure group accused ZINWA of holding back essential information regarding water management for the town and urged the local authority to take over the supplying of the precious liquid to residents.

"GURRA is on record advocating for switching water supply from ZINWA to the local authority citing that elected officials will least be accountable to voters than appointed officers.

"Residents do not have information with regard the water supply situation, ZINWA officials are so mean with information even elected officials are also in the dark," GURRA said in the statement.

Zimbabwe

Diasporans in Fresh Concourt Voting Challenge

Zimbabweans living abroad have filed a fresh Constitutional Court (ConCourt) challenge seeking the striking down of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.