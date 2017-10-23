Masvingo — A local pressure group is planning peaceful demonstrations in the sprouting town of Mpandawana which has gone without tap water for three weeks, it has emerged.

Gutu United Residents and Ratepayers Association (GURRA) which is organising the protests, said residents have resorted buying water from unsafe sources at a cost of $2 for a 5liter container.

"We are mobilising residents for a series of demonstrations against the persistent unavailability of the precious liquid in the town, the protests will go on until our demands have been met.

"It will be a way to express our displeasure concerning the lethargic approach by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) in addressing the critical water situation at Mpandawana town," said GURRA in a statement.

The association said while awaits a police clearance of the demonstrations, residents are presently beating empty bucket containers every day at 7pm in solidarity with the impending protest.

"We are calling all our ward committees and location committees to continue with citizen mobilisation for the peaceful protest," reads the statement.

The pressure group accused ZINWA of holding back essential information regarding water management for the town and urged the local authority to take over the supplying of the precious liquid to residents.

"GURRA is on record advocating for switching water supply from ZINWA to the local authority citing that elected officials will least be accountable to voters than appointed officers.

"Residents do not have information with regard the water supply situation, ZINWA officials are so mean with information even elected officials are also in the dark," GURRA said in the statement.