23 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Illegal Checkpoint - Inspector Shoots Okadaman, 3 Others Over N50, Arrested

By Dayo Johnson

A Police Inspector in Ondo State has been arrested for allegedly shooting three farmers on commercial motorcycle, popularly called Okada, over N50 bribe.

The incident happened at an illegal roadblock along Amusigbo, on Ajowa-ldoani Road in Ose council area of the state.

Police image-maker, Femi Joseph, confirmed that the Police Inspector will undergo orderly room trial over the allegation, although Joseph claimed that the Inspector shot at the victims after they mobilised some youths to attack the Police team at a stop-and-search point.

Police story

According to Joseph, the victims were stopped by the policemen, but refused forcing one of the policemen to hit one of the victims with his baton only for them to go into the town to mobilise youths, who attacked the policemen.

He alleged that while the attackers tried to wrestle the service gun from the inspector, it exploded and wounded the victims.

However, an eyewitness claimed the three farmers were from Oka in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of the state and were shot by the Police Inspector on their way to farm, when the commercial motorcycle operator conveying them refused to give the policemen Egunje (bribe) that they demanded.

According to the eyewitness, the okadaman, on getting to the checkpoint, gave the N50 the officers were collecting, but was told to pay N300 since he was carrying three passengers, which he declined.

After much argument and delay, the rider decided to speed off since the policemen were not ready to take what he was offering.

The Inspector, who reportedly led the team was informed of the development and, in annoyance, he reportedly opened fire on the rider and his passengers, who were now about 100 metres away from the checkpoint.

The bullets reportedly hit the three passengers and they fell down.

Eyewitness account

According to the eyewitness, "the Inspector and other officers immediately fled the scene, leaving the victims in their pool of blood. Some passers-by rushed them to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Owo.

"Youths and indigenes of Oka reportedly mobilised and protested to Idoani Police Station.

"The intervention of notable leaders in the town prevented the station from being razed by the irate youths."

Policemen at the station were said to have fled, following reports that the youths were on their way to vent their anger on them and the station.

The Inspector was later arrested and detained at Owo Police Station.

