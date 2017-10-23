South Africa: You Can Turn From Depression and Suicidal Thoughts Towards a New Life

opinion

I use my own story to be open about mental well-being in community-building workshops. I do this because there are millions of us. Mostly suffering in silence with no outlet for help.

The reported suicides of Kago Moeng (at Wits) and Tiyiselani Mpangane (at UCT) made me think of when I considered taking my life.

Drug overdose or hanging? Which one would leave the least mess to clean up for whoever found me?

Depression is hard to pin down through words. People experience it in different ways. Sometimes death, losing a job, or another traumatic life event brings it on. Sometimes it's poor self-esteem. Or feeling like you'll never fit into life roles that were created for you, expected of you - especially gendered ones.

Sometimes nothing causes it.

The longer depression lingers, the deeper you sink. I observed life around me through a heavy gauze, like a diver 20 metres down barely able to see sunlight. Everyone around me seemed happy. I remember wondering why I was the freak.

Feeling depressed makes our inner voice turn more harmful than usual. That voice - a negative, harsh critic - nags and harps on about you. From you. To you.

In...