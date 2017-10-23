Zimbabwe: Vendor Sentenced to Six Months in Jail for Bashing Cop

A Harare vendor has been sentenced to six months in prison for bashing a police officer in July this year.

Barnabas Mwanaka, 35, was convicted for assault after a full trial by magistrate Victoria Mashamba last week.

He was acquitted on a separate charge of defeating the course of justice while the sentence for assault was conditionally reduced to four months.

Mwanaka could however, avoid a spell behind bars after being given an option to pay a $300 fine.

Prosecutors proved that the trader slapped a Constable Mugura as he tried to arrest a kombi driver for picking up passengers at an undesignated point in central Harare.

Mwanaka reportedly called the cop "Zanu PF property" and also insulted the officer for nearly causing his death with a metal spike.

Constable Mugura was rescued by colleagues after Mwanaka pinned him down in a bid to further assault him.

Meanwhile, the vendor is on remand over the death of ZRP officer Talkmore Phiri during a recent demonstration in the capital.

It is state's case that on June 29 this year around 4:30pm the now-deceased cop was part of the police reaction team tasked with escorting other officers to an incident at the Deeds office in the capital.

Court heard that Mwanaka and accomplices who were at the Harvest House head offices of the opposition MDC-T party then connived to attack the police officers.

Mwanaka and his accomplices are allegedly started stoning and assaulting Phiri and a Constable Concilia Gumbo.

Phiri was later rescued by workmates who rushed him to ZRP Morris Depot where he was pronounced dead on arrival.