South Africa: BEE - a Conduit for Cabals, Clans, Cliques, Coteries and Crooks?

opinion

Not surprisingly, some have cynically referred to BEE as "Black Elite Enrichment" or "Black Elite Entitlement" - a policy devoid of merit and ability was destined to flop at multiple levels, and ultimately in failing to deliver to the poor.

The South African Constitution laid the foundation for a democratic, non-racist, non-sexist country, and embedded dignity and human rights. Given the vast, apartheid-spawned socio-economic inequalities, and the imperatives of transformation, affirmative action policies and legislation such as the Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) Act (2003) were introduced to redistribute resources and opportunities to previously disadvantaged communities.

BEE represented a "commitment to readdressing injustices of the past" as well as promoting "economic participation and wealth redistribution to the majority of the population who were previously systematically disenfranchised and refused the right to participate in the economic wealth of South Africa". BEE was also intended to benefit "women, workers, youth, and people with disabilities and people living in rural areas".

Notwithstanding its honourable intentions, the implementation of BEE has become a sensitive and controversial issue in South Africa, especially in terms of who qualifies for benefits. After 23 years into democracy, the majority remained disadvantaged, and the benefits appear to have been reaped...