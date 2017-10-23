South Africa: Theatre Review - Evita Sprawls Across the Stage, With Relevance to Our Own Plight

opinion

It's been seven years since Evita last played in Johannesburg, and that was a bonsai production pared down to fit a smaller stage. Now a full-blown version is sprawling across the giant stage of the Teatro at Montecasino, with a live orchestra, a massive screen projecting historical film clips, and plenty of space for Argentina's military juntas to drill.



This musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber has become a theatrical stalwart, packed with a higher-than-average number of memorable songs that spawned several hit singles. A great event, in other words, with a strong story, excellent music, some seductive tango moves to sex it up, and the tragi-scary figure of Evita championing the common people while sleeping her way to power. Plus all the political twists and backstabbing and hands dipping into the coffers that goes with such fame and fortune.

One of the most powerful elements of this production is the huge projection screen running fascinating film reels and photographs from the time of Argentina's developing dictatorship. They show the troops and the people, and most of all the radiant, shiny, genuine Eva, the actress who rose to power on the arm of President Juan...