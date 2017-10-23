22 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Zathu Pa Wailesi Embarks On Road Shows Ahead of Season 2 Launch

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Zathu Pa Wailesi is currently on the road ahead of Season 2 launch of the exciting youth radio show on November 6, 2017.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Zathu pa Wailesi publicist Zilanie Gondwe said the road shows began from 19th October to give students a live version of the radio show and an opportunity to interact with the cast.

"Before we launch Deason 2 on radio, we are bringing the show to students. We are targeting secondary schools in Lilongwe, Machinga, Zomba and Mzimba. We have so far visited Namitete and Bwaila in Lilongwe," Zilanie explained.

At Bwaila Secondary School, Zathu donated a table and Zathu pa Wailesi text books.

"This table symbolizes a platform where families and friends sit and share ideas. The text books contain everything you need to know about Zathu pa Wailesi," Zilanie said after the donation.

Some of the targeted schools include Ezondweni, Ekwendeni, Chingale, Likangala, Bisa, St. Teresa and Mbenjele.

The road shows have been projected to reach 10, 400 students.

Meanwhile, Zathu Band has also announced the release of their third hit single "Panga Zako" on 30th October.

Zathu pa Wailesi premiered this year on April 24.

The show airs on MBC Radio 2 every Monday at 3:30pm and Wednesday at 3:30pm with an omnibus on Saturday at 5pm, on Zodaik every Tuesday at 3:05pm and Thursday at 13:30pm, with an omnibus at on Sunday at 1:30pm, on YONECO every Tuesday and Thursday at 16:30pm, with an omnibus airing at 16:30 on Saturday whilst Voice of Livingstonia airs the show on Tuesday and Friday at 16:30pm, with an omnibus on Saturday at 16:30pm.

Zathu pa Wailesi is a gripping drama that follows a group of six young Malawians as they work together to overcome challenges and follow their dreams.

The six characters include three boys and three girls. There is Annetti (the survivor), T Reel (The arrogant one), Mphatso (The strong one), JP (The sensitive one), Xander (The good guy) and Chikondi (The dreamer).

