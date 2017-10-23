South Africa: What Goes Around, Comes Around - Blade Nzimande and Political Karma

opinion

It came as no surprise that the axe finally fell on Blade Nzimande. He has made factionalism the culture of the SACP and infected both the ANC and Cosatu with the same, destroying the lives, livelihoods and families of many loyal SACP, Cosatu and ANC members. It was inevitable that he would fall by the same means.

Reacting to the recall of former President Thabo Mbeki in October 2008 (a week after the recall), Blade Nzimande had this to say: "The skies have not fallen. These things happen in a democracy..."

As fate would have it, exactly nine years after his comment, today in October 2017 Cde Blade should know that these things happen in a democracy. (Source unkown.)

Of course, the fact that it has come to this does not bode well for the ANC-led Alliance. This action by Jacob Zuma demonstrates the moribund state of the SACP. It has been reduced to being nothing more than a toothless NGO. While it once served as the brain in the national democratic revolution, Nzimande and his handlangers have reduced it to being nothing more than a conveyor belt for their political and financial ambitions. They did this in return for...