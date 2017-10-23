Tanzania: Deputy Minister Orders Moshi District Council to Buy Ambulance

Moshi — Deputy Minister in the President's office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Josephat Kandege, has ordered Moshi District Council Executive Director, Mr Butamo Ndalahwa, to set aside enough money from internal sources for purchasing of an ambulance.

Mr Kandege issued the directives during his one-day tour in Kilimanjaro Region where he inspected road construction projects as well as construction of a maternity ward and mortuary at Kyaseni health centre in Moshi District.

He said it was high time district council supplemented government efforts in improving health services.

"After the government, through support from Canadian people, had issued Sh500 million for rehabilitation of maternity ward and construction of surgery and mortuary buildings, now it is your turn to second us," noted Mr Kandege.

Should things go as planned, according to Deputy Minister, the construction would take three month from now to be accomplished.

Meanwhile, Mr Kandege participated in the fund rising, in which he contributed two tonnes of cement.

Mr Ndalahwa said in addition to Sh500 million they also received Sh220 million for medical equipment. He promised to fulfil the Deputy Minister's directives.

Read: Banks donate hospital equipment worth Sh20 million