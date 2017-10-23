The Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) will conduct a 2017 Zimbabwe National Youth Games and Paralympic Games evaluation workshop in Gweru tomorrow as part of preparations for next year's events.

The two-day exercise will be held at Chaplin High School, with members of the local organising committee for the 2017 Games, Midlands provincial sport development committee, Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, Zimbabwe Paralympic Committee as well as presidents and competition directors of the 22 Games sport codes in attendance.

In a statement yesterday, the SRC said general managers of the 10 geographical provincial teams, representatives of the seven virtual provincial teams of ZRP, ZNA, ZPCS, AFZ, tertiary, vocational and Agricultural institutions as well as the media will attend the workshop.

"The two-day assembly is expected to review the 2017 Paralympic Games held in Mashonaland Central and the ZNYG in Matabeleland North as well as consider and adopt the 2018 Midlands games' hosting plan, which includes sport codes, venues, accommodation and financing plan. It is therefore important for all the stakeholders to attend," said the Games' project manager Martin Dururu.

The evaluation of the Games, said Dururu, would be preceded by a two-day workshop for the SRC and Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture as well as provincial officers.

The workshop will cover such aspects as defining the complementary roles between the SRC and Ministry regarding organisation of community sport and recreation programmes.

"Since the advent of the Community Sport and Recreation Development and Promotion programme, it has become necessary that complementary roles be defined clearly so that communities in which the officers operate are apprised as to how best to maximise on the expertise resident within both structures," said Dururu.