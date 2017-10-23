23 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Ramaphosa Boldly Goes to North West

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Carien Du Plessis

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend continued his recent streak of venturing into party-political no-go provinces by addressing meetings at North West University in Potchefstroom and a cadres' forum in Mahikeng. Luthuli House sent out an official press release about his activities, but the party leadership in the province was fuming. What exactly is going on here? By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Last week Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaigners blew out of the water an impending smear of him allegedly having been a Central Intelligence Agency or MI5 spy - and added he would go the way of former higher education minister Blade Nzimande, axed in a Cabinet reshuffle. On Thursday Ramaphosa told the National Assembly he served at Zuma's pleasure, and by Friday the jitters were so real that the currency dropped.

On Saturday, however, it was back to normal campaign mode for Ramaphosa at North West University in Potchefstroom, meeting first with businessmen and farmers, and then addressing the main event, an OR Tambo lecture organised by the South African Students' Congress, who invited him to the province and who received #Siyavuma campaign T-shirts for their trouble.

Wesvaal Chamber of Business members heard from him about (radical) economic...

South Africa

How Does Finance Minister Stop The Endless Cycle of Expenditure, Waste, Corruption?

Malusi Gigaba has an uphill battle to convince us that he is a good leader who acts with integrity. Is he prepared to… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.