South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Ramaphosa Boldly Goes to North West

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend continued his recent streak of venturing into party-political no-go provinces by addressing meetings at North West University in Potchefstroom and a cadres' forum in Mahikeng. Luthuli House sent out an official press release about his activities, but the party leadership in the province was fuming. What exactly is going on here? By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Last week Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaigners blew out of the water an impending smear of him allegedly having been a Central Intelligence Agency or MI5 spy - and added he would go the way of former higher education minister Blade Nzimande, axed in a Cabinet reshuffle. On Thursday Ramaphosa told the National Assembly he served at Zuma's pleasure, and by Friday the jitters were so real that the currency dropped.

On Saturday, however, it was back to normal campaign mode for Ramaphosa at North West University in Potchefstroom, meeting first with businessmen and farmers, and then addressing the main event, an OR Tambo lecture organised by the South African Students' Congress, who invited him to the province and who received #Siyavuma campaign T-shirts for their trouble.

Wesvaal Chamber of Business members heard from him about (radical) economic...