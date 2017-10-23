Malawi: Chilima On Charity Golf for Malawi University of Science and Technology

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima on Saturday participated the fundraising golf tournament towards the scholarship fund for the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) students by the First Discount Bank (FDH) at Lilongwe golf club.

In his remarks, Chilima stated that the tournament has accumulated the money amounting to K320 million instead of k100 million which was set to be raised and also appealed other people and companies of good will to come in for better Malawi.

Among other people in attendance was the Vice Chancellor of the Malawi University of Science and Technology Professor Address Malata and Minister of Education Science and Technology, Bright Msaka.