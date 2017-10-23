Tanzania: Gliders Woo Sports Tourists in Style

Moshi — On 27 September 2017, above the skies of Moshi, five paragliding pilots greeted the fresh early morning air after flying down from Mt Kilimanjaro's icy summit, 5985 metres above, in 30 minutes.

It takes about three days for climbers to descend Mt Kilimanjaro.

It was the first time climbers of Mt Kilimanjaro had 'descended' through flying-like birds down to Moshi using a fabric wing called a "paraglider," which enables a person to fly around in the skies without an engine.

Paragliding is different from parachuting and skydiving and is usually done by mountain climbers.

Amongst the pilots who descended down Mt Kilimanjaro on September 27 were Mrs C King from leading paragliding magazines Cross Country, Mr H Eskelinen from Finland, Mr P Carter from South Africa, Mr M Gomez from Spain and Mr C Williams from the UK.

The event marked the introduction of Sport Tourism in Kilimanjaro Region after many years of trial and error. The sports' tourism is organized by paraglidekilimanjaro.com.

Linda Willemse, who is one of the organisers of the exhibition, told The Citizen last week that they started lobbying the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) for permission to legally fly from Kilimanjaro in 2001, and received official permission from the authorities in 2010.

Following the success of their first expedition back in 2011 they continued to work closely with Tanapa to develop the tourism product and assisted the authority with writing the guidelines for the new type of tourism.

"We want to make paragliding from Kilimanjaro accessible to pilots around the globe with the needed knowledge and support tailored to the unique needs of paragliders.

"Paraglide Kilimanjaro team have many years of experience in high altitude climbing and paragliding as well as extensive travel industry experience in Africa," said willemse.

Tanapa Corporate Communications manager Pascal Shelutete told The Citizen that the introduction of paraglide in Kilimanjaro Mountain would provide many jobs to the youth and local communities.

"Paragliding will serve to attract more tourists from countries such as South Africa and US where that kind of tourism is common," he noted.