23 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amabhungane - the Mckinsey Dossier, Part 5 - How Transnet Cash Stuffed Gupta Letterboxes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Susan Comrie

When global consulting firm McKinsey "came clean" last Tuesday about its work at Eskom, it admitted it was not careful enough about associating with Trillian, its de facto local partner. But it claimed not to have known that Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa owned most of Trillian. Now we show that at least R30-million flowed from Regiments, McKinsey's longstanding local partner at Transnet, into companies associated with a notorious Gupta-Essa money laundering channel. McKinsey refuses to comment on the payments, styled as fees to "business development partners". Once again, it was the major beneficiary of the resultant contracts.

It is said that people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. But sometimes when they do we all benefit because we find out what has been going on inside for years.

Regiments Capital is situated at 35 Ferguson Road in Illovo, Johannesburg, behind an edifice of steel and glass. Four kilometres down the road at Melrose Arch, Regiments' former colleagues and now bitter rivals, Trillian Capital Partners, set up shop in their own glass fortress.

For years, Regiments benefited from lucrative consulting and advisory contracts with state entities.

Then in 2015, Regiments director Eric Wood and Gupta lieutenant...

South Africa

How Does Finance Minister Stop The Endless Cycle of Expenditure, Waste, Corruption?

Malusi Gigaba has an uphill battle to convince us that he is a good leader who acts with integrity. Is he prepared to… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.