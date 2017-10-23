Tanzania: New Chinese Ambassador Commends Magufuli On Industrialisation Drive

NEWLY appointed Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke in a tête-à-tête with acting Director of Asia and Australasia Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Magabilo Murobi shortly after she arrived at VIP Terminal two of Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam yesterday. (Photo by Iddy Mwema)

CHINA'S new ambassador to Tanzania Madam Wang Ke has commended President John Magufuli's efforts and drive towards industrialisation and the country's Vision 2025.

Ambassador Wang Ke arrived at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) at around 2.50pm where she was met with both government officials and officials from the Chinese Embassy.

"Under the leadership of President Magufuli and with determination and enterprising efforts, Tanzanian government and its people have recorded great achievement in industrialisation drive and Tanzania Vision 2025," she explained.

She said Tanzania and China have been enjoying brotherly friendship nurtured by the two countries' leaders from the first generation.

"Thanks to the dedication and joint efforts by both sides, our bilateral ties have grown more and more solid and the friendship has taken deep roots in the hearts of our people," she explained, expressing her gratitude to serve as the 14th Chinese ambassador to Tanzania.

"I will spare no efforts in carrying forward our all-weather friendship, deepening our cooperation in all sectors, striving to further strengthen our comprehensive partnership," she noted.

Ambassador Wang Ke has held various posts including Staff member attaché, third secretary, Department of African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She was also Counsellor, Chinese embassy in the republic of South Africa. She was also the Deputy Director General of African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the people's republic of China to Barbados between 2013 -2017.

She is now ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the People Republic of China to Tanzania.