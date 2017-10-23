Tanzania: Stakeholders in Kigali to Discuss Nile Basin

DELEGATIONS from ten member states of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) have arrived in Kigali, Rwanda ahead of the Fifth Nile Basin Development Forum scheduled to kick off today.

At least 500 delegates are anticipated to attend the forum which focuses on investing in Nile cooperation for a 'Water Secure Future'. Technical Advisor in the Ministry of Environment in Rwanda, Ms Nyirakamana Jacqueline told a press conference Sunday, "the Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Rwanda have confirmed attendance.

More delegates are expected." There were no reports on whether Tanzanian delegates had also turned down the crucial forum that is being held in Rwanda for the second time in ten years.

NBI is an intergovernmental partnership formed by Nile Basin countries of Burundi, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, The Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.