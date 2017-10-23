23 October 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Stakeholders in Kigali to Discuss Nile Basin

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylivester Domasa in Kigali

DELEGATIONS from ten member states of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) have arrived in Kigali, Rwanda ahead of the Fifth Nile Basin Development Forum scheduled to kick off today.

At least 500 delegates are anticipated to attend the forum which focuses on investing in Nile cooperation for a 'Water Secure Future'. Technical Advisor in the Ministry of Environment in Rwanda, Ms Nyirakamana Jacqueline told a press conference Sunday, "the Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Rwanda have confirmed attendance.

More delegates are expected." There were no reports on whether Tanzanian delegates had also turned down the crucial forum that is being held in Rwanda for the second time in ten years.

NBI is an intergovernmental partnership formed by Nile Basin countries of Burundi, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, The Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Tanzania

U.S. Aids Relief Body Targets Over 1,2 Million People

In October last year, Tanzania launched an ambitious strategy known as "Test and Treat," to curtail HIV/Aids. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.