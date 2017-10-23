Struggling and relegation plagued Blantyre United have collected 1 point on top of the second placed TNM Super League title contenders Silver Strikers after holding the Central Bankers to a one-all-draw in a match which was played at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

Strikers were the first to score in the 32 through Levison Maganizo's powerful shot taken from inside the eighteen-yard-box.

United which looked more organised compared to their previous games kept on fighting to level the match but Silver Strikers defence wall which was built by Chisomo Mpachika, Trevor Kalema, Mike Ntonyo and Yusuf Sherif did not gave any room for United strikers Victor Nyirenda and Tawonga Malenga to find the net.

United head coach MacDonald Mtetemera made some changes in the early first minutes of the second half by taking out right winger Medson Kachepa, captain of the side Yamikani Tambala who was replaced by Rafiq Juma and Tony Mbulu.

The change helped United to make serious attacking moves which forced Silver Strikers to look disorganised especially from their midfield and to their right and left back position.

The Mphembedzu side later equalised in the 55th minutes when Silver Strikers goalkeeper Brighton Munthali failed to save a deflected left foot shot taken by Curthbert Kanyama Sineta.

Speaking in a post-match inteview Silver Strikers Team Manager Francis Songo said they are not worried with the result because they did not create enough chances that could have given them goals.

He confidently said the loss will not affect their mission in fighting for the ttitle as they have more games to play.

"I can say we are not happy for the result but looking at how we played today I think we just need to thank God for giving us a point because we didn't played according to our plan. We'll try to reflect all the areas which were down today so that we can win our tomorrow game against Red Lions at Balaka Stadium," said Songo.

United Coach Mac Donald Mtetemera thanked his boys for playing very hard and according to the technical panels instructions.

"Our target was to collect the maximum points but still we are proud of this result because half bread is better than non. Maybe this is a good start for a new life to our side so we'll focus much and prepare well to our remaining fixtures so that we can move out from the relegation zone," said Mtetemera.

In the other super league game played in Blantyre on Saturday Blue Eagles beat Azam Tigers by 2 goals to nil courtesy of Mphatso Phillimon and Stuart Mbunge in match which was played at Chiwembe stadium.