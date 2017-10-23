23 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Winnie Rust Trial to Continue

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Winnie Rust murder trial is due to continue in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Nigel Plaatjies and his uncle Johannes Plaatjies are accused of murdering the 77-year-old author - a relative of his mother's employer - in her Uitsig home last year.

The once promising athlete and his mother's brother are accused of killing Rust on May 11, 2016.

Her husband, Dr Manie Rust, 87, had been asleep at the time and later found her on the kitchen floor when he heard the bell at the gate ringing at 15:30 that day.

The Afrikaans author had injuries to her face. She had been strangled and her hands and feet were bound.

It emerged during their pre-trial conference that both men intended pleading not guilty.

His mother worked for Rust's daughter, and the author had been paying for his sports activities and school fees since he was in primary school.

He regularly visited her home.

Plaatjies unsuccessfully applied for bail twice.

He, in his initial statement to police, claimed he was forced to take part in the robbery at Rust's home as Johannes owed a drug lord money and his family's safety had been threatened.

During his second attempt at bail, Nigel told the court he walked in on the robbery. He said he had an appointment to see Rust to discuss her paying for him to get his driver's licence.

His uncle along with three others had been robbing the house, Plaatjies claimed, and he had been forced to take part.

Laptops, a handbag, bank cards, a cellphone, and rings from Rust's hand were taken.

Nigel had no prior convictions, while his uncle had a string of crimes to his name, including a conviction for housebreaking, eight for theft, two for assault, and two for drunk driving.

News24

South Africa

How Does Finance Minister Stop The Endless Cycle of Expenditure, Waste, Corruption?

Malusi Gigaba has an uphill battle to convince us that he is a good leader who acts with integrity. Is he prepared to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.