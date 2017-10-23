Malawi: Mgumano Wa Mang'anja Na Sena Group Launched - Mutharika Says Cultural Interaction Promotes Unity

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has commended the formation of the Ngumano wa Sena na Mangánja cultural grouping saying such groups promote oneness.

Mutharika made the remarks Saturday when he attended the launch of the Mgumano wa Sena na Mang'anja Cultural Grouping at Paramount Chief Lundu's Mbewe wa Mitengo Headquarters in Chikwawa District.

In his speech, Mutharika advised the grouping to refrain from various negative cultural beliefs that hinder development and spread diseases such as HIV/AIDS.

"As much as we appreciate establishment of several cultural groupings in the country, let's all remember that we are one as Malawians and as we participate in these groupings let's put development issues forward," said Mutharika.

Minister of Culture, Civic Education and Community Development Cecilia Chazama commended the president for putting into effect the 2015 National Cultural Policy that has seen a lot of tribes forming their cultural groupings.

Chazama said the cultural groupings promote unity and commended Mgumano wa Mang'anja na Sena for enhancing various developmental activities ranging from food security, education as well as observing self dependency and participation towards development initiatives.

Taking his turn, Mgumano wa Mang'anja na Sena Board of Trustees Chairperson Owen Chomanika said the coming together of the two tribes shows appreciation for cultural diversity and co-existence among tribes.

He thanked the State President and all those that took part in supporting the event.

The launched cultural grouping that involves both Senas and Mang'anjas especially in the twin districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje was established in 2010.

Meanwhile, President Mutharika has called on all Malawians to observe a week of prayer from October 22 regarding the blood sucking rumors that have rocked the southern part of the country.

"The only way to defeat Satan, who could be the source of this, is by calling for God's intervention so that peace is restored in the country," said Mutharika adding that after three to four weeks of monitoring what was happening, no tangible results have been found.

Moreover, he said even medical practitioners have not found any evidence regarding the bloodsuckers.

The President said the prayers can be held in various places in the country be it in homes, churches, mosques and any place where people are comfortable.