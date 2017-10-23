23 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: How Does Gigaba Stop This Endless Cycle of Expenditure, Waste and Corruption?

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Judith February

Malusi Gigaba has an uphill battle to convince us that he is a good leader who acts with integrity. Is he prepared to salvage his tattered reputation by looking beyond his compromised boss who is, one way or the other, on his political deathbed yet still desperately moving the chess pieces?

A lot can happen in a year. Ask Pravin Gordhan.

In 2016, Pravin Gordhan was Minister of Finance, attempting a delicate and complex economic balancing act while facing fraud charges brought against him by the Hawks. Then speculation was rife that Gordhan would not retain his position.

The rest is history.

President Jacob Zuma subsequently fired Gordhan in a devious midnight reshuffle. No reasons were provided, apart from an alleged threadbare "intelligence" report no doubt cooked up by one of Zuma's dodgy backers somewhere.

While Gordhan is now a backbencher MP and doing the speaking circuit warning against the complete capture of the state, it is a travesty of South African political life that sees the lightweight Malusi Gigaba take the parliamentary podium on Wednesday to deliver his first Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). To be sure, Wednesday will be as much about politics as economics.

In previous, more...

South Africa

Coffin Case Back in Court for Sentencing

Sentencing in the case in which two men forced another into a coffin will be handed down at the Middelburg Magistrate's… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.