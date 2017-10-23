opinion

Malusi Gigaba has an uphill battle to convince us that he is a good leader who acts with integrity. Is he prepared to salvage his tattered reputation by looking beyond his compromised boss who is, one way or the other, on his political deathbed yet still desperately moving the chess pieces?

A lot can happen in a year. Ask Pravin Gordhan.

In 2016, Pravin Gordhan was Minister of Finance, attempting a delicate and complex economic balancing act while facing fraud charges brought against him by the Hawks. Then speculation was rife that Gordhan would not retain his position.

The rest is history.

President Jacob Zuma subsequently fired Gordhan in a devious midnight reshuffle. No reasons were provided, apart from an alleged threadbare "intelligence" report no doubt cooked up by one of Zuma's dodgy backers somewhere.

While Gordhan is now a backbencher MP and doing the speaking circuit warning against the complete capture of the state, it is a travesty of South African political life that sees the lightweight Malusi Gigaba take the parliamentary podium on Wednesday to deliver his first Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). To be sure, Wednesday will be as much about politics as economics.

In previous, more...