23 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: From the Inside - Cabinet Reshuffles Cause Departmental Drag, Hitting Provinces Hard

opinion By Helen Zille

Continuity and stability are essential components of good governance but we must not shy away from dealing with the "problem of permanency" where necessary.

The big news story of the week was President Jacob Zuma's 11th Cabinet reshuffle in eight years (his second in seven months) - and speculation about the motives behind it. Its primary purpose seems to have been the advancement of the nuclear deal with Russia, by moving Zuma ally David Mahlobo from the State Security portfolio to Energy.

According to research commissioned by the South African Institute of Race Relations, since President Zuma took office in 2009 there have been 126 changes to the executive (62 changes to ministerial positions, 63 to deputy ministerial positions, and one change of deputy president).

Cabinet reshuffles hit provinces hard, largely because of their impact on co-operative governance that the Constitution requires on almost every issue. Building a constructive relationship between provincial MECs and national ministers is essential to getting the job done. It sets the context within which officials in different departments work together. And often a project requires co-operation between various departments at different levels simultaneously. For example, the upgrading of provincial harbours requires close co-operation between the...

