23 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sharks Coach Praises 'Fantastic' Display

Sharks coach Robert du Preez says his side's performance in their Currie Cup semi-final win over the Blue Bulls on Saturday was "fantastic", but he has warned that the Durbanites have not yet peaked.

The Sharks were relatively comfortable in their 37-27 win over John Mitchell's charges, but Du Preez knows that they will have to be even better in this weekend's final against a resurgent Western Province.

Du Preez has highlighted discipline and exits as two areas where his side must improve.

"It was a fantastic performance by the boys. There are a couple of things we know we have to work on, but that was great. Job done," said Du Preez.

"I don't think we've hit our straps yet. Hopefully we'll put that together next week.

"It's more of the same for us. We're not going to change anything. We have to sort out our exits ... that wasn't great. We couldn't get too much momentum in the second half ... we gave away too many penalties."

Province were too strong for the Sharks when the sides met in the final round of group stage fixtures in Durban two weekends ago, but this weekend's Cup final will be an event in itself.

"A home final means everything," Du Preez said.

"That's what you play for ... to play in front of your fans in a final in front of your own fans."

Kick-off on Saturday will be at 16:00.

