South Africa: Ngidi, Philander Return From Injury

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is fit again and he will make his comeback for the Titans against the Highveld Lions in the Sunfoil Series on Monday.

The 21-year-old has had a torrid year with injury since a back problem sidelined him in June, but after months of rehab he is finally ready to go again.

Ngidi impressed on the international stage at the beginning of the year when he picked up six wickets in three matches in a T20I series against Sri Lanka. He bowled with serious pace in that series and was immediately greeted as an exciting young Proteas prospect.

"I'm very excited about playing for the Titans again and coming back at the Wanderers is great," Ngidi told the Titans website.

"It's a dream venue for fast bowlers and I have a few good memories there. It's a lovely place to play as well and I've bowled pretty well there in the past."

The other good news from a South African point of view is the return of Vernon Philander , who also makes his comeback.

Philander has been out of action since July when back problems ruled him out of the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Philander is expected to start for the Cape Cobras against the Dolphins in Oudsthoorn on Monday.

Sport24