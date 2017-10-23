23 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ngidi, Philander Return From Injury

Tagged:

Related Topics

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is fit again and he will make his comeback for the Titans against the Highveld Lions in the Sunfoil Series on Monday.

The 21-year-old has had a torrid year with injury since a back problem sidelined him in June, but after months of rehab he is finally ready to go again.

Ngidi impressed on the international stage at the beginning of the year when he picked up six wickets in three matches in a T20I series against Sri Lanka. He bowled with serious pace in that series and was immediately greeted as an exciting young Proteas prospect.

"I'm very excited about playing for the Titans again and coming back at the Wanderers is great," Ngidi told the Titans website.

"It's a dream venue for fast bowlers and I have a few good memories there. It's a lovely place to play as well and I've bowled pretty well there in the past."

The other good news from a South African point of view is the return of Vernon Philander , who also makes his comeback.

Philander has been out of action since July when back problems ruled him out of the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Philander is expected to start for the Cape Cobras against the Dolphins in Oudsthoorn on Monday.

Sport24

South Africa

Former Crime Fighting Chief Takes 'Involuntary Termination' to Court

In 2015 when Mthandazo Berning Ntlemeza was irrationally and irregularly appointed as acting head of the DPCI by former… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.