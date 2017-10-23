22 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Injury Rules Faf Out of T20 Series

Tagged:

Related Topics

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis has been withdrawn from the upcoming T20 International series against Bangladesh due to injury.

Du Plessis retired hurt on 91 in the third ODI against Bangladesh at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday, and was unable to take further part in the match.

READ: Proteas remain No 1 with Bangladesh whitewash

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained: "Faf sustained an acute left lumbar (lower-back) strain while batting and immediately left the field in extreme discomfort.

"He will return back to Cape Town overnight for investigation and further management. He has been withdrawn from the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh starting in Bloemfontein on Thursday."

JP Duminy will captain the T20 squad in Du Plessis' absence and all-rounder, Dwaine Pretorius, has been named as the replacement player.

Sport24

South Africa

Former Crime Fighting Chief Takes 'Involuntary Termination' to Court

In 2015 when Mthandazo Berning Ntlemeza was irrationally and irregularly appointed as acting head of the DPCI by former… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.