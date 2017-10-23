South Africa: Injury Rules Faf Out of T20 Series

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis has been withdrawn from the upcoming T20 International series against Bangladesh due to injury.

Du Plessis retired hurt on 91 in the third ODI against Bangladesh at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday, and was unable to take further part in the match.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained: "Faf sustained an acute left lumbar (lower-back) strain while batting and immediately left the field in extreme discomfort.

"He will return back to Cape Town overnight for investigation and further management. He has been withdrawn from the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh starting in Bloemfontein on Thursday."

JP Duminy will captain the T20 squad in Du Plessis' absence and all-rounder, Dwaine Pretorius, has been named as the replacement player.

