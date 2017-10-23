South Africa: Government Saddened By Passing On of Joe Maila

press release

Government saddened by death of Communicator

Government is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of a seasoned government communicator, Joe Maila. During his untimely passing, he was the spokesperson in the Ministry of Health.

Minister of Communications, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, on behalf of government communicators sends deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Joe Maila.

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane said: "Joe practiced his craft with passion and this trait saw him grow from strength to strength as he served across various government departments over the years. In his daily work, he always viewed the media as a partner to address the health challenges we face as a country. He contributed to creating an informed citizenry as he communicated government's health policies and programmes to the public."

"Joe upheld the principles and ethics of the communication profession, and this is a page out of his life that upcoming communicators should strive to emulate," said Kubayi-Ngubane.

