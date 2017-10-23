Kenya: Octopizzo Throws Shade At Mheshimiwa Jaguar Over Demo Killings

Rapper Octopizzo seems to have trained his guns at fellow artiste turn politician Jaguar resulting to a spat via Twitter.

Octopizzo lashed out at Jaguar for terming himself as a youth legislator yet he has done nothing to stop the killings of young people during demos.

Jaguar had posted a Happy Mashujaa Day message to which Octopizzo responded questioning why the youthful MP was quiet over recent killings.

The Starehe MP quickly asked Octopizzo what he had done to the Gikomba fire victims provoking the rapper to tell him there is no difference between him and the old legislators.

Jaguar ended the spat with a punch line that Octopizzo was looking for cheap publicity.

Buda watu wanamadwa Kisumu na umenyamaza tu?

No one is happy & we don't have mashuja anymore, when are you going to condemn the killings? https://t.co/YTLzJLFTBW

-- OCTOPIZZO (@OCTOPIZZO) October 20, 2017

Are you for real? 😡

Did fire kill anyone in kigomba,

67+ people & 23 kids have been shot dead & you compare that to an annual gikomba fire? https://t.co/Gtjlmin6mh

-- OCTOPIZZO (@OCTOPIZZO) October 21, 2017

Buda nilikua nadhani wee ni yutman mjanjaa but wewe na hao wazee wote hamna tofauti,Those 23 kids what if one of the was yours?

Ata usijibu https://t.co/Gtjlmin6mh

-- OCTOPIZZO (@OCTOPIZZO) October 21, 2017

You seem to be seeking cheap publicity theatrics on matters of National importance. Play your role as @octopizzo. Leave my name out of it.

-- Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) October 21, 2017

Elections did not begin when I got into politics. I was playing my part mentoring our generation even before you realised you had a talent.

-- Hon. Jaguar (@RealJaguarKenya) October 21, 2017

Sawa saidia watu wa gikomba basi manguo zisichomeke tena next year, ju mabeshte wangu kibao wanauza uko pia. Wewe ni shuja ya gikomba 😎👏🏾 https://t.co/jzIIddQprO

-- OCTOPIZZO (@OCTOPIZZO) October 21, 2017

Kenyans lashed out at Jaguar for comparing the killings to the loss of traders' property at Gikomba while urging for peace with the hashtag, #JaguarOctopizzoforPeace.

@OCTOPIZZO anabonga story za maana apa abt innocent lives being lost we unabrag kusaidia watu giko Property can be restored but life is once

-- FineKid KE (@ben_ndunde) October 21, 2017

Jaguar is a tadpole swimming in the ocean with sharks, doesnt know even where to begin or go

-- Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) October 21, 2017

#JaguarOctopizzoForPeace@OCTOPIZZO we agree killing is killing but how do we stop this?

You call @RealJaguarKenya find a solution

-- Ismael™ (@ismaelnewts) October 21, 2017

#JaguarOctopizzoForPeace

It's so annoying to see this two fight on social media @OCTOPIZZO @RealJaguarKenya

-- Musyoki (@musyokingugi) October 21, 2017