Kenya: Who Is This Man Claiming to Be the New 'President' of Kenya?

Photo: The Nation

The photo of a man displaying a placard declaring himself the president of Kenya that has been doing the rounds of social media.

A photo of a man on the streets on Nairobi holding a placard claiming he is the new 'president' of Kenya has shocked the internet.

The unidentified man dressed in a teal shirt and beige trousers braved the Nairobi rain just to pass his startling message.

He 'declared' himself the firth President of the Republic of Kenya just days to the repeat presidential election slated for Thursday October 26.

The photo was captured and shared online eliciting varied reactions with some thinking it was funny while others blamed it on the tense political climate in the country.

Kenyans are heading to a repeat presidential election despite the withdrawal of the opposition candidate Raila Odinga and court ruling that included fringe candidate Ekuru Aukot in the ballot.

The election has been marred by anti-IEBC protests and the resignation of a commissioner Roselyn Akombe who said the independent body cannot hold a credible election.

So the declaration by the unidentified man that he is the new president reminded Kenyans of the woes the country has endured this political season.

Meanwhile in tao. 😊 pic.twitter.com/QjKreHVo7B

-- serah kisimbo (@QtmissBii) October 21, 2017

Even the letters are weeping for being involved in that childishness.

-- Ngare (@Ngare_h) October 21, 2017

Someone is busy declaring himself as the president of Kenya pale Moi Avenue. Hafeel ata hiyo mvua

-- Tev_IN (@Krause_Alusa) October 21, 2017

Symbol of who the real presidency is supposed to be, a voice of We the People The average Joe Who pays taxes and toils for a better tomorrow

-- Dennis St. Xavier (@DennisStXavier) October 21, 2017

😂😂 might as well be

-- Devil's ⚡ Advocate (@Mwenje_Obanda) October 22, 2017

The Kenya we want

-- Robert Ahiro (@ahiro_robert) October 21, 2017