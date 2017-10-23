22 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Blogger Nyakundi Under Fire for Outrageous Rape Post On Adelle Onyango

By Mwende Kasujja

Litigious blogger Cyprian Nyakundi is under fire for distasteful comments on radio presenter Adelle Onyango.

This after Nyakundi posted a comment on his Facebook page criticizing Ms Onyango for giving a talk about rape.

The controversial blogger went ahead to pose a rhetoric question that touched on rape and consensual sex with the radio presenter.

The distasteful post was shared widely as users castigated the blogger who has in the past taken a swipe at many women.

Most users termed him as an attention seeker who deserves no attention from Ms Ongango.

Nyakundi has been battling several court cases including defamation owing to his blog posts.

His post on rape comes at the height of Hollywood expose featuring Lupita Nyong'o who became the latest actress to accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

