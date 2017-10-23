Kenya: Phy Ecstatic After Her First International Performance

In a heartwarming message on her social media platforms, Phyllis Ngetich aka Phy has gushed out about how she finally realized her lifelong dream of performing internationally.

The Siwezani hit maker represented Kenya in this year's World Festival of Youth and Students held at Sochi, Russia.

Accompanied with her band, Phy performed in one of the biggest festivals this year.

"It's an honour to represent Kenya in an event that dates way back before my parents were born," she said.

The regional part of the youth festival ran from October 14 to 17 in 15 Russian regions, during which delegations visited 15 cities where they took part in wide-ranging discussion, cultural and sports programs.

Phy released her debut album Phylosophy which included songs like Taabu and Ruka featuring Rabbit and Khaligraph Jones.

Phy was also privileged to perform on the same stage with American rock band One Republic.