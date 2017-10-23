Tunisia: FAP Handball Clubs in Tunisia

The Armed Forces and Police men and women's handball teams are in Tunisia where they are taking part in the 39th edition of the Africa Handball Clubs Championship in both the men and the women's categories. Prior to their departure on Wednesday October 18, 2017, the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo, paid a visit to the teams at the premises of the Combined Armed Services Military Academy in Yaounde to bid farewell and to encourage the players. Speaking at the occasion, Joseph Beti Assomo challenged the players to defend the colours of Cameroon in Tunisia. He stressed that the national anthem of Cameroon must be sung in Tunisia at the end of the competition as a sign of victory. Minister Joseph Beti Assomo was accompanied by the Secretary of State for Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie, Jean Baptiste Bokam and the Secretary of State for Defence in charge of War Veterans, Koumpa Issa. The goalkeeper of FAP Handball Club (men), Isaac Fonsho said they are set for the task and that their objective is to win the trophy this year. Two other teams Tonnerre Kalara Handball Club in the women's category and FANZ Handball Club in the men's category are equally representing Cameroon in the competition. In the women's competition, FAP (women) will play in Pool A with Abosport (CGO), Africa sport (CIV), Gsp (Algeria), As Sfax (Tunisia). In the men's competition, FAP (men) will play in Pool A with Es Tunis (Tunisia), FAP (CMR), Caiman (CGO), APR HB (RWANDA) and Pool C will comprise Ahly (Egypt), As Hammamet (Tunisia), Fanz HB (CMR), Al Ahly (Libya), HB OCA (RDC).

