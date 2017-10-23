21 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bahati Ties the Knot With His 'Prayer Partner'

By Naira Habib

Gospel singer Bahati has tied the knot with his long-time lover Diana Marua in a wedding ceremony that was held on Friday.

The singer shared the news with his fans through his Instagram page, saying "It is official, thank you Jesus. She is lawfully mine, now let the babies come."

In the picture that was shared with the Barua hitmaker the two were wearing traditional inspired outfits in red and maroon.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Thank You Jesus. She is Lawfully Mine. Now let the babies Come 😉 @Diana_Marua ♥

A post shared by Bahati (@bahatikenya) on Oct 20, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

The bride also shared the same photo on her Instagram page with the simple message: "When the Title Mrs is no longer a miss now."

However, neither the bride nor the groom have a hint on the exact location where the ceremony was held.

Both messages attracted numerous congratulatory messages form the couple's followers on social media and Bahati's colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Six photos of Bahati's 'prayer partner' that raise eyebrows

Ms Marua first came into the limelight when Bahati introduced her as his 'prayer partner', a tag that sparked a debate on social media.

Netizens wanted to know whether a prayer partner is a person you can depend on for religious encouragement, or just a fancy name for girlfriends before making it official.

The singer later proposed to his "prayer partner" in July this year.

