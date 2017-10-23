Kenya: Chipukeezy Apologizes for Lies He Told About Kevin Hart Meeting

Photo: Chipukeezy/Instagram

Kenyan comedian Chipukeezy with Kevin Hart.

Kenyan comedian Chipukeezy has apologized to Hollywood based Kenyan actress Christine Wawira for failure to acknowledge her as the person who made it possible to meet his American idol comedian Kevin Hart.

Chipukeezy took to his Instagram page to pen down a long message to the actress admitting his mistake for giving a wrong account of how things happened.

"Hi Wawira, I appreciated you for holding my hand when I needed it. I am sorry I did my interview in a way that didn't acknowledge you or give you credit.

"For a person who relied on other established artists to climb the ladder, I at least owed you a mention. For that I am sorry forgive me.

"To my fans and everyone who has my back, I am sorry for letting you down. I have learnt a valuable lesson and will strive to do better always," Chipukeezy wrote.

The comedian was compelled to make the apology after it emerged that he lied on national TV about how he met the American comedian during a tour of the US in June.

In his initial account, Chipukeezy had credited his meeting with Hart to an anonymous white woman, only for Wawira to come out in the open with her version of the story early this week.

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News, on Friday, Wawira also narrated how the Kenyan comedian never even got to get into the BET Awards ceremony.

She also claimed that Chipukeezy asked her to text him videos which she had taken at the awards from the third row at the show and he posted them saying he was there.