South Africa: History Points to Evenly-Balanced Soweto Derby

Johannesburg — KAIZER Chiefs coach, Steve Komphela, despite being under pressure from some section of fans, has welcomed the stability in the Chiefs coaching job. He hinted this could work to Chiefs' advantage when his side tackles Orlando Pirates in a Soweto derby on Saturday. Pirates on the other hand have seen a merry-go-around in the coaching department with Serbian Milutin Sredojevic back for his second stint. Since joining Chiefs from Maritzburg in 205, Komphela has seen Pirates undergo changes with Eric Tinkler, Muhsin Ertuğral, Augusto Palacios and Kjell Jonevret leaving. "No respect to my colleagues but I have sat alongside five different coaches here (Soweto Derby Press Conference," Komphela said. Komphela will however be wary of the form of such players as Pirates captain, Thabo Matlaba, at the FNB Stadium. Matlaba is motivated and leads a team that is revived and eager to overcome last season's disappointment. "It gives me confidence when the coach (Sredojevic) refers to me as the Phillip Lahm of the team. It motivates me to keep going," said Matlaba, who scored in the 1-1 draw against Platinum Stars in midweek. It will be a heavier task for Matlaba and co. to score against Itumeleng Khune, the in-form Kaizer Chiefs keeper and captain. While the Soweto derby is considered one of the mostfiercely contested matches in African football, statistics usually count for nothing. The teams are currently lying third and fourth separated by a point with eight matched played so far. Chiefs are placed higher. To date, the giants have met 65 times with Chiefs winning 36 times compared to a mere 20 by their rivals. Elsewhere surprise logleaders Baroka FC face struggling champions Bidvest Wits at the Peter Mokaba on Sunday in another potentially explosive match. In another Sunday fixture, Chippa United entertain Cape Town City in the Nelson Mandela Bay. Second-placed Golden Arrows host Polokwane City in the previous evening at Princess Magogo. Inconsistent African champions Mamelodi Sundowns are at home to returness Amazulu in Pretoria. Off-form Ajax Cape Town host Bloemfontein celtic in the Mother City while revived Free State Stars are at home to bottom-placed Platinum Stars. Maritzburg United had their fixture against newly-crowned MTN 8 champions Supersport united postponed to allow them mourn midfielder Mlondi Dlamini, who recently passed on after a car accident. - CAJ News