Kenya: How Kenyans Shamelessly Reacted to Lupita-Weinstein Saga

When Oscar winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o narrated how Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her, Kenyans online had a lot to say nevertheless displaying their ignorance.

Ms Nyong'o became the latest woman to accuse the powerful movie producer of sexual harassment detailing how she was lured into his bedroom and offered a massage which she declined and offered to do it herself just to be in control of the situation.

The actress, who was by then a student actor at Yale School of Drama, met Weinstein at a movie festival and he invited her first to a restaurant lunch and later to his home to allegedly watch a film he had just produced.

Kenyans online on receiving the news had varied reactions to the incident but what was more shocking was how most of them blamed the actress.