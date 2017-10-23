20 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Boy, Man Abducted in North Darfur

Tawila / Dobo El Omda — A boy and a man were abducted in separate incidents in Tawila and in East Jebel Marra on Sunday and Thursday.

Armed herdsmen intercepted the 14-year-old Shadia Yousif Ibrahim and kidnapped him near Fallujah, 15 km south of Dobo El Omda in the area popularly known as East Jebel Marra on Thursday afternoon.

One of his relatives told this station that two herders, riding camels, intercepted Shadia and hawa Yagoub Saleh who were on their way to collect firewood near Fallujah. "Hawa managed to escape, but Shadia was captured and taken to an unknown destination."

The villages have informed the military garrison in Katur about the incident, "but they have not moved yet".

In Tawila locality in North Darfur, Yagoub Hussein Yagoub El Shaikh was abducted by militiamen and has been held in Damrat El Gubba since Sunday. El Shaikh lives in the Rwanda camp for displaced people.

Abductors have contacted his family and demanded the payment of SDG 40,000 ($5,970), which the family refused to do. The abductors then increased the amount.

Omda Mukhtar Bosh, the leader in the camp, reported the incident and explained that the details of the incident go back to Sunday. Five militiamen who drove a Land Cruiser with a Dushka machine gun mounted on top. They kidnapped Yagoub from the Tawila market and took him straight to Damirat El Gubba.

